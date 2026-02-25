Milwaukee faces conference foe Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks have gone 7-4 against division opponents. Milwaukee gives up 115.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 7-3 against the rest of their division. Cleveland is fourth in the NBA scoring 119.5 points per game while shooting 47.7%.

The Bucks score 112.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 115.0 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.7% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.4% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 118-106 on Nov. 18. Mitchell scored 37 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 28.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press