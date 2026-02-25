Boston puts road win streak on the line against Denver

Boston Celtics (38-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (36-22, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Denver looking to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Nuggets are 15-11 in home games. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.4.

The Celtics are 20-10 in road games. Boston is last in the NBA scoring 11.9 fast break points per game.

The 120.8 points per game the Nuggets average are 13.2 more points than the Celtics give up (107.6). The Celtics average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Nuggets allow.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Celtics 114-110 in their last meeting on Jan. 8. Peyton Watson led the Nuggets with 30 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 23.7 points and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Derrick White is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 124.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 108.3 points, 50.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jalen Pickett: out (knee), Julian Strawther: day to day (toe), Jamal Murray: day to day (hamstring), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (knee), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press