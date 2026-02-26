James Harden out for the Cavaliers against the Bucks after breaking right thumb

MILWAUKEE (AP) — James Harden sat out the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night because of a broken right thumb.

Harden was injured Tuesday night in a 109-94 home victory over New York. X-rays Wednesday showed a non-displaced fracture of the distal phalanx.

Harden will undergo treatment and evaluation. The 17-year veteran was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to Cleveland on Feb. 4. He averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and eight assists in his seven games with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland also was without two other starters. Donovan Mitchell is out with a right groin strain and Evan Mobley is inactive due to left calf injury management.

___

