Cleveland faces Detroit for conference matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (37-23, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (43-14, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons host Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action.

The Pistons are 28-7 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is 8-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers have gone 23-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The Pistons are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Pistons give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pistons won 114-110 in the last matchup on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 25.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allen is averaging 15.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 121.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: None listed.

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin), Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: day to day (injury maintenance), James Harden: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press