San Antonio plays Brooklyn on 10-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (42-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (15-42, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -13.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio seeks to keep its 10-game win streak intact when the Spurs take on Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 8-20 in home games. Brooklyn is 10-28 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spurs are 21-10 in road games. San Antonio is third in the Western Conference with 16.4 fast break points per game led by Stephon Castle averaging 2.9.

The Nets average 106.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 111.8 the Spurs allow. The Spurs are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 49.3% the Nets’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Nets 118-107 in their last meeting on Oct. 26. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 31 points, and Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 24.6 points, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Nolan Traore is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.1 points and 6.2 assists for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 23.6 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 103.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Spurs: 10-0, averaging 124.7 points, 49.0 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: None listed.

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Mason Plumlee: day to day (reconditioning).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press