Dallas plays Sacramento on 5-game home skid

Sacramento Kings (13-47, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (21-36, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -6.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Sacramento looking to end its five-game home skid.

The Mavericks are 11-26 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 5-6 in one-possession games.

The Kings are 9-31 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 10-32 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mavericks score 114.4 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 121.1 the Kings allow. The Kings average 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Mavericks give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 100-98 on Jan. 7, with Cooper Flagg scoring 20 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 16.5 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 115.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points per game.

Kings: 1-9, averaging 109.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Cooper Flagg: out (foot), P.J. Washington: out (ankle), Khris Middleton: day to day (shoulder).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Keegan Murray: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press