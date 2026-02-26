Wallace, Thunder host the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (37-22, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (45-15, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference play Friday.

The Thunder are 8-3 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City is the top team in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 108.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Nuggets are 5-2 against the rest of the division. Denver ranks ninth in the league with 28.2 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 10.4.

The Thunder are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets score 12.5 more points per game (120.5) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (108.0).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 121-111 on Feb. 2, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 34 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wallace is averaging 8.9 points and 2.1 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 16 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 10.4 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 122.5 points, 46.9 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Alex Caruso: day to day (ankle), Ajay Mitchell: out (abdomen), Chet Holmgren: day to day (back), Branden Carlson: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdomen), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Joe: day to day (lower body), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (illness management).

Nuggets: Jamal Murray: day to day (illness), Jalen Pickett: day to day (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press