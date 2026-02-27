Knueppel breaks rookie 3-point season record in Hornets’ romp over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kon Knueppel broke the NBA rookie 3-point season record and scored 28 points, Brandon Miller had 33 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 133-109 on Thursday night.

Needing six 3-pointers to top the rookie mark of 206 set by Keegan Murray in 80 games in 2022-23, the NBA’s leading 3-point shooter was 8 of 12 to get to 209 — in just 59 games. Golden State’s Stephen Curry holds the overall record at 402.

The record-breaking 3 came with 9:41 to play in the fourth quarter. Knueppel made a ball fake on Quintin Jackson to get him off his feet, dribbled left and put the shot up. The ball rattled around the rim before going through.

Knueppel, the No. 4 overall pick from Duke, helped the Hornets improve to 12-3 in their last 15. They’ve also won their last nine road games.

Andrew Nembhard led Indiana with 20 points, and Micah Potter had 19. The Pacers gave up 130 points for the third consecutive game for just the third time in franchise history.

Indiana shot 3 for 18 in the second quarter, and Charlotte cruised to a 67-46 halftime advantage. Miller did most of his damage in the third quarter, hitting four straight consecutive 3s. Charlotte took a 107-82 lead into the final quarter.

