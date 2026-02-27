Skip to main content
Achiuwa has career-high 29 points to lead the Kings past the Mavericks, 130-121

By AP News
DALLAS (AP) — Precious Achiuwa had a career-high 29 points and added 12 rebounds, Maxime Raynaud scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-121 on Thursday night.

The Kings (14-47) have won two of their last three following a franchise-record 16-game losing streak. Averaging an NBA-low 110.1 points per game, they fell short of a season high by five points.

Naji Marshall scored a season-high 36 points, one short of his career best, and had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks (21-37), who have lost 11 of their last 13 games and six consecutive at home.

Dallas cut a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to 123-121 with 1:56, but Sacramento scored the final seven points beginning with Achiuwa’s putback off his miss with the shot clock about to expire.

The four Mavericks who were acquired on Feb. 5 in the three-team trade that sent Anthony Davis to Washington made their Dallas debuts. They were led by Khris Middleton with 17 points.

With Sacramento completing a back-to-back and Dallas beginning one, the teams had lengthy unavailable lists. The Kings’ included Russell Westbrook and Keegan Murray, the latter having reinjured an ankle Wednesday in a loss at Houston. Dallas’ list included rookie Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall draft pick, who missed his fifth consecutive game with a left midfoot sprain.

Kings: At Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Mavericks: Host Memphis on Friday night.

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

