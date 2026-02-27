Grant’s 27 points lift Trail Blazers past Bulls 121-112 as Chicago’s skid hits 11

CHICAGO (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers held on for a 121-112 victory over Chicago on Thursday night, sending the Bulls to their 11th straight loss.

Toumani Camara scored 16 points, Robert Williams III had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Vit Krejci also scored 14 points for the Trail Blazers, who were without All-Star Deni Avdija (back) for the second straight game.

Matas Buzelis scored 20 points to lead the Bulls, who matched the third-longest losing streak in franchise history. Chicago has dropped 11 straight games in February since last winning against Miami on Jan. 31.

Tre Jones had 19 points as the Bulls fell to 0-5 on their seven-game homestand. Josh Giddey scored 15 points and had nine assists and Nick Richards had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

In a game that featured 17 lead changes and 13 ties, Portland pulled away in the fourth quarter to take a 15-point advantage — its biggest of the game — at 105-90 on two free throws by Blake Wesley with 9:02 remaining.

But Chicago scored the next seven points before Camara broke the Bulls’ run with two free throws that made it 107-97 with 5:16 left. The Bulls kept coming, though, and cut their deficit to three at 108-105 on a cutting dunk by Leonard Miller.

Grant made a 3-pointer to open a 13-7 closing run by the Trail Blazers, who got a pair of free throws from Camara, Jrue Holiday and Grant to seal the win.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Play at Charlotte on Saturday.

Bulls: Host Milwaukee on Sunday.

