Bey scores 42 points, Pelicans beat Jazz 129-118 to open 2-game set in Utah

By AP News
Pelicans Jazz Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 42 points, Zion Williamson had 20 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Thursday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. The Pelicans, who opened a six-game trip, have won three straight and five of seven to improve to 18-42.

Bey was 14 of 20 from the field, making 5 of 9 3-pointers, and hit all nine of his free throws. Williamson was 9 of 14 from the floor.

Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray added 17 points and nine assists in his second straight game after missing more than a year because of a torn right Achilles.

Ace Bailey led Utah with 23 points, and Brice Sensabaugh had 20. The short-handed Jazz have lost four straight to fall to 18-41.

Utah star Lauri Markkanen was injured in practice Wednesday, and was held out of the game because of a sprained right ankle and right hip impingement.

Starters Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic were shut down for the season following surgeries, and Utah lost Vince Williams Jr. to a torn ACL on Monday night in a loss at Houston.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

