Brooklyn faces Boston on 6-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (15-43, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (38-20, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -17.5; over/under is 207.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn aims to break its six-game slide with a victory over Boston.

The Celtics are 7-5 against division opponents. Boston is ninth in the NBA with 33.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 6.7.

The Nets are 3-9 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 4-14 when winning the turnover battle.

The Celtics average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Nets give up. The Nets average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Celtics allow.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Celtics defeated the Nets 130-126 in overtime in their last matchup on Jan. 24. Payton Pritchard led the Celtics with 32 points, and Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Celtics. Pritchard is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Day’Ron Sharpe is scoring 8.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Nets. Porter is averaging 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 105.5 points, 51.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.7 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 106.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Nets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press