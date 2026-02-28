Brunson scores 27 points, Anunoby 24 as the Knicks cruise past the Bucks 127-98

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 27 points and OG Anunoby added 24 as the New York Knicks routed the Milwaukee Bucks 127-98 on Friday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Landry Shamet added 15 points, Josh Hart finished with 12 and Mikal Bridges and Mohamed Diawara each had 10 for the Knicks, who shot 21 for 42 from 3-point distance.

Myles Turner had 18 of his 19 points in the first half, Kyle Kuzma scored 17, Bobby Portis 14 and Ryan Rollins 13 to pace the Bucks. Milwaukee had won eight of 10 coming in and was playing its fifth game in eight days, including four in a row at home. Kevin Porter Jr. chipped 11 points and 10 assists.

The Bucks entered the game as one of the hottest offensive team in the league, but it was the Knicks who controlled play early.

New York jumped out to a 38-30 lead after one quarter fueled by 22 points from Brunson, the most by a New York player in any quarter this season. Brunson made 9 of 10 shots, including all three 3-pointers he attempted.

The Bucks shot 7 for 11 from deep in the quarter.

The Knicks opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run to increase the lead to 16 and led 77-57 at the half while shooting 60%.

New York’s advantage increased to 24 points early in the third before the Bucks cut the deficit to 15 after a 9-0 run during which Brunson was whistled for a technical foul.

The Knicks hit the 100-point mark late in the third and extended their lead to 32 points in the fourth.

The Bucks committed 16 turnovers that led to 19 points for the Knicks.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is practicing with the team, missed his 14th consecutive game due to a strained right calf.

