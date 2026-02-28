Skip to main content
Tempers flare between Nuggets and Thunder as Dort is ejected after fouling Jokic

By AP News
Nuggets Thunder Basketball

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tempers flared in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City’s 127-121 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night and resulted in the ejection of the Thunder’s Lu Dort.

Dort fouled Denver’s Nikola Jokic in the midst of a tight game and Jokic got in Dort’s face. A scrum ensued and Jokic and Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams were called for offsetting technical fouls. Dort was issued a Flagrant 2 and ejected.

The matchup was physical from the start.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was called for an early technical when he threw the ball at Jokic, who made high contact with him after play had stopped. Denver’s bench was called for a technical in the third quarter, and there was plenty of trash talking and shoving throughout.

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

