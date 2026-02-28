Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Denver

Minnesota Timberwolves (37-23, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (37-23, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Timberwolves play Denver.

The Nuggets are 21-12 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference with 28.2 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 10.5.

The Timberwolves are 22-17 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 7.5.

The Nuggets make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (46.2%). The Timberwolves average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Nuggets allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 142-138 in overtime on Dec. 26. Jokic scored 56 points to help lead the Nuggets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.5 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 24.6 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is scoring 21.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 30.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 123.5 points, 48.1 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press