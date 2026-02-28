Philadelphia faces Boston on 3-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (33-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (39-20, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the 76ers take on Boston.

The Celtics are 8-5 in division games. Boston scores 115.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The 76ers are 8-6 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia has a 6-8 record in one-possession games.

The Celtics score 115.0 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 115.9 the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Celtics allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won 102-100 in the last matchup on Nov. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 19.8 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Embiid is scoring 26.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 109.6 points, 49.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

76ers: Johni Broome: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press