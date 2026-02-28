Brooklyn takes on Cleveland, seeks to stop 7-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (37-24, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (15-44, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into the matchup against Cleveland as losers of seven straight games.

The Nets are 11-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 115.6 points while holding opponents to 49.6% shooting.

The Cavaliers have gone 23-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks ninth in the NBA with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 2.7.

The Nets are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers’ 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Nets have given up to their opponents (49.6%).

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Nets 112-84 in their last matchup on Feb. 20. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 17 points, and Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 24.4 points, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Nolan Traore is averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 28.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 106.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: None listed.

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin), Max Strus: out (foot), Keon Ellis: day to day (finger), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), James Harden: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press