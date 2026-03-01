Pelicans beat Jazz 115-105 for 4th straight win after Zion Williamson leaves game with ankle injury

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 24 points as New Orleans beat the Jazz 115-105 on Saturday night to complete a two-game sweep in Utah after Pelicans star Zion Williamson left the game with an ankle injury.

Williamson left early in the second quarter with a right ankle injury and didn’t return. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury. He had four points, two assists and a rebound in 11 minutes.

Bey, coming off a 42-point performance in Thursday’s 129-118 win of the Pelicans, shot 7 for 16 from the field and 3 for 8 from long distance, and was helped by 7-for-10 shooting from the line.

Jeremiah Fears and Bryce McGowens each scored 18 points, Herbert Jones scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half and Jordan Poole added 11. Fears chipped in 11 rebounds and five assists as New Orleans won its fourth straight and for the sixth time in eight games.

Isaiah Collier’s 21 points led Utah, which lost its fifth straight. Keyonte George, who was back in the lineup after missing 10 games with ankle sprains, scored 17. Elijah Harkless scored 14, Ace Bailey had 13, Kyle Filipowski added 12 and Brice Sensabaugh 10.

The Pelicans used a 15-0 run to close out the second quarter for a 25-point lead at 65-40 at the break. New Orleans shot 50% (22 for 44) from the field in the first half, while the Jazz sent 14 for 52 (27%).

Utah cut its deficit to 16 points after three quarters and scored the first nine points of the fourth to close within seven. New Orleans then went on an 8-0 run to restore a comfortable advantage and was never threatened again.

For New Orleans, Trey Murphy III missed his fifth straight game due to a right shoulder injury. Dejounte Murray (return to competition conditioning) and Yves Missi (left calf strain) were also out.

The Jazz were missing Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee), Walker Kessler (left shoulder), Lauri Markkanen (hip), Jusuf Nurkic (nose) and Vince Williams Jr. (left knee).

