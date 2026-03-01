Pelicans face the Clippers, aim for 5th straight victory

New Orleans Pelicans (19-42, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (27-31, 10th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -8.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 17-18 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 112.2 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Pelicans are 12-26 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is 13-19 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Clippers score 111.7 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 120.1 the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.6% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 126-124 on Nov. 1. Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 49.4% and averaging 28.0 points for the Clippers. Brook Lopez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Derik Queen is averaging 12 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: day to day (neck), Darius Garland: out (toe).

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: day to day (reconditioning), Trey Murphy III: day to day (shoulder), Zion Williamson: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press