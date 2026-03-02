Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30 points to lead the Thunder past the Mavericks, 100-87

DALLAS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, Chet Holmgren had 19 points and nine rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 100-87 on Sunday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in 59 consecutive road games, the longest streak in NBA history. The reigning NBA MVP played his second game after missing nine because of an abdominal strain.

The defending champion Thunder are 47-15, a half-game behind Detroit for the NBA lead. They have a three-game lead in West over second-place San Antonio.

The Mavericks, with star rookie Cooper Flagg among three regular starters sidelined, were held to a season low in points and saw the NBA’s longest active streak of triple-digit games end at 41. They are 21-39.

Caleb Martin scored a season-high 18 points to lead the Mavericks, who lost their eighth consecutive home game and 13th overall in the last 15. It’s their longest such home drought since dropping 12 straight in 1993-94.

It was the first time that Martin, acquired from Philadelphia on Feb. 5, 2025, led Dallas in scoring in 65 games. It was the Thunder’s fewest points in a win this season, the previous low being their 101-94 win on Oct. 27.

Flagg missed his seventh consecutive game with a sprained left foot. Dallas was also missing Naji Marshall (right-finger contusion) and P.J. Washington Jr. (left ankle sprain).

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has said Flagg probably won’t play when last season’s collegiate player of the year for Duke makes his first NBA trip back to North Carolina for a game against Charlotte on Tuesday night.

Up next

Thunder: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

Mavericks: Begin a six-game trip at Charlotte on Tuesday night.

