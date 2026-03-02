Hornets face the Mavericks on 4-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (21-39, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (30-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into a matchup with Dallas as winners of four straight games.

The Hornets have gone 13-16 at home. Charlotte is third in the Eastern Conference with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 3.7.

The Mavericks are 7-20 on the road. Dallas gives up 117.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Hornets average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 113.9 points per game, 0.9 more than the 113.0 the Hornets give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 123-121 in the last matchup on Jan. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is shooting 40.1% and averaging 19.3 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

Klay Thompson is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 114.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Mavericks: Naji Marshall: out (finger), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Klay Thompson: day to day (adductor), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Cooper Flagg: out (foot), P.J. Washington: out (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press