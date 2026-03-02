Golden State and Los Angeles square off for conference showdown

Los Angeles Clippers (28-31, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (31-29, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -1.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Golden State in Western Conference action Monday.

The Warriors are 21-18 in conference games. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 115.6 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Clippers are 18-18 in conference play. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 23.6 assists per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 3.7.

The Warriors are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.3% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 103-102 in the last meeting on Jan. 6. Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

John Collins is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (illness), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back), Will Richard: day to day (ankle).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Darius Garland: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press