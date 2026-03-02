Brooklyn faces Miami, looks to break road skid

Brooklyn Nets (15-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (32-29, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to break its six-game road losing streak when the Nets take on Miami.

The Heat are 16-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami leads the NBA with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.8.

The Nets have gone 11-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring averaging 107.0 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 106-95 on Dec. 19. Norman Powell scored 24 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Day’Ron Sharpe is averaging 8.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 119.0 points, 51.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 107.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (back), Norman Powell: out (groin).

Nets: Nic Claxton: out (thumb), Egor Demin: out (injury management).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press