Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Trae Young is expected to make his Washington Wizards debut on Thursday

By AP News
Wizards Injuries Basketball

Wizards Injuries Basketball

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young appears set to make his first appearance for the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Young made an Instagram post of himself working out in Wizards gear and ended it with “3/5.” The Wizards are set to host Utah that night.

Asked later Monday about the plan before Washington hosted Houston, coach Brian Keefe said the point guard was trending toward being ready to play against the Jazz. He said Young would likely be restricted to about 17 to 20 minutes, mostly in the first half.

Young played in 10 games for the Atlanta Hawks this season, averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists, before being sidelined by knee and quadriceps injuries. The Wizards acquired him for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in January.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.