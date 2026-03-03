Warriors center Porzingis misses 5th straight game with illness coach Steve Kerr calls “mysterious”

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State center Kristaps Porzingis is still dealing with a medical issue that has sidelined him for a week and a half.

“It’s a little mysterious,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before his team hosted the Los Angeles Clipper on Monday night. “We’re obviously working with him and hoping that he can get some clarity and he can kind of break through and get to a point to where he’s consistently healthy. But that’s something that the medical staff is working hard on with him.”

Porzingis had returned to practice Friday and was listed as questionable for Saturday’s home loss to the Lakers, then missed his fifth straight game Monday with an illness. It’s unclear if he will travel for the team’s upcoming three-game road trip.

Kerr said he spoke with Porzingis earlier Monday.

“We had a good chat. He’s doing fine,” Kerr said. “He’s obviously wanting to be back and wanting answers and we’ll keep supporting him.”

The 7-foot-2 big man from Latvia made his Warriors debut Feb. 19 against his former Boston Celtics team after being acquired in a trade from Atlanta, but hasn’t played since. He has appeared in just 18 games overall this season, averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

