Indiana takes on Los Angeles on 6-game slide

Indiana Pacers (15-46, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (29-31, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to stop its six-game losing streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 15-13 at home. Los Angeles is last in the Western Conference recording 23.5 assists per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 3.7.

The Pacers are 5-24 on the road. Indiana is 7-31 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 111.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 112.1 the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Dunn is averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is scoring 23.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 113.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: day to day (arm).

Pacers: Pascal Siakam: day to day (wrist), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (ankle), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press