Hawks face the Bucks, look for 5th straight win

Atlanta Hawks (31-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 19-22 in conference games. Milwaukee gives up 115.6 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 17-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 18.4 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 4.1.

The Bucks score 111.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 117.4 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Bucks give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 112-110 in the last matchup on Jan. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, seven assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 22.7 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 108.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Hawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press