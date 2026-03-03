Washington takes on Orlando on 5-game skid

Washington Wizards (16-44, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (31-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -15.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup with Orlando after losing five games in a row.

The Magic are 19-19 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.4 rebounds. Paolo Banchero leads the Magic with 8.5 boards.

The Wizards are 2-9 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Washington has a 4-29 record against opponents over .500.

The Magic average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Wizards allow (14.0). The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.7% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Wizards defeated the Magic 120-112 in their last meeting on Jan. 7. Alex Sarr led the Wizards with 23 points, and Jase Richardson led the Magic with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 20.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kyshawn George is averaging 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 111.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: day to day (quadriceps), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Wizards: Anthony Gill: day to day (illness), Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (thigh), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (not injury related), Leaky Black: day to day (ankle), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring), Trae Young: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press