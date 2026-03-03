Oakland Golden Grizzlies play in Horizon League Tournament against the Northern Kentucky Norse

Northern Kentucky Norse (18-13, 10-10 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-15, 12-8 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Golden Grizzlies’ record in Horizon League games is 12-8, and their record is 4-7 against non-conference opponents. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 81.6 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Norse are 10-10 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon League with 15.4 assists per game led by Ethan Elliott averaging 4.3.

Oakland averages 82.5 points, 6.0 more per game than the 76.5 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 82.5 points per game, 0.9 more than the 81.6 Oakland gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Oakland won 76-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Brody Robinson led Oakland with 21 points, and Donovan Oday led Northern Kentucky with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 17 points and 6.5 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the past 10 games.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 15.8 points. Oday is averaging 19.9 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press