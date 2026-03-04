Skip to main content
Snooze and lose: San Antonio’s Harrison Barnes ends iron man streak because of nap injury

By AP News
Magic Spurs Basketball

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Antonio forward Harrison Barnes missed his first game since 2021 because he woke up from a pregame nap with a sore left ankle.

Barnes’ streak of 364 straight games played ended Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed his first game since Dec. 4, 2021, when he played with Sacramento.

Barnes was a surprise late addition to the injury report. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said only that Barnes reported soreness when he woke up from the nap and received pregame treatment from the medical staff.

New York’s Mikal Bridges has the longest active consecutive games streak at 616. Barnes also trailed only Bridges for most total games played since 2021 with 382.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

