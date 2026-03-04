Avdija, Trail Blazers square off against the Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers (29-33, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (23-37, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -6.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies in Western Conference action.

The Grizzlies are 18-24 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers are 22-18 in Western Conference play. Portland gives up 118.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 115.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 117.7 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies 122-115 in their last matchup on Feb. 8. Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 29 points, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the Grizzlies with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is shooting 47.7% and averaging 11.4 points for the Grizzlies. Jaylen Wells is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Avdija is averaging 24.4 points, seven rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 117.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 12.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (injury management), Taj Gibson: day to day (coach decision), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Trail Blazers: Kris Murray: day to day (illness), Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press