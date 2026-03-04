Skip to main content
Thunder take on the Knicks, aim for 4th straight victory

By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (48-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (40-22, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -4.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on New York.

The Knicks have gone 23-8 at home. New York is fourth in the league averaging 14.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.5% from deep. Jalen Brunson leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

The Thunder are 23-8 on the road. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.4.

The Knicks make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.6%). The Thunder average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 48.0% and averaging 19.8 points for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Joe is shooting 44.6% and averaging 11.0 points for the Thunder. Jared McCain is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle).

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (abdominal), Ajay Mitchell: day to day (abdomen), Branden Carlson: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (injury management).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

