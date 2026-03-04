San Antonio plays Detroit, looks for 6th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (45-15, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (44-17, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts Detroit aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Spurs are 21-6 on their home court. San Antonio ranks third in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 111.4 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Pistons have gone 21-8 away from home. Detroit is fourth in the league with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 10.8.

The 118.2 points per game the Spurs average are 8.7 more points than the Pistons allow (109.5). The Pistons average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Spurs give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 114-103 on Feb. 24. Devin Vassell scored 28 points to help lead the Spurs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.6 points for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Duren is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 9-1, averaging 123.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 32.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 48.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Harrison Barnes: day to day (ankle), Mason Plumlee: day to day (reconditioning).

Pistons: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press