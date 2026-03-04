Edwards leads Minnesota against Toronto after 41-point showing

Toronto Raptors (35-26, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (39-23, fourth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Toronto Raptors after Anthony Edwards scored 41 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 117-110 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves have gone 21-11 in home games. Minnesota is ninth in the league with 44.8 rebounds led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.5.

The Raptors have gone 19-10 away from home. Toronto is 16-19 against opponents with a winning record.

The 119.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are 7.1 more points than the Raptors give up (112.0). The Raptors are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.2% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 128-126 on Feb. 5, with Edwards scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 29.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Ingram is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press