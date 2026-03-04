Sacramento hosts New Orleans on home slide

New Orleans Pelicans (19-44, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (14-49, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to end its eight-game home losing streak with a win against New Orleans.

The Kings have gone 10-33 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento has a 10-34 record against teams above .500.

The Pelicans have gone 12-28 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is 6-32 against opponents over .500.

The Kings average 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans give up (14.4). The Kings average 114.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 121.1 the Kings allow to opponents.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Kings 120-94 in their last meeting on Feb. 10. Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 21 points, and Maxime Raynaud led the Kings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Murphy is averaging 22 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Pelicans: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press