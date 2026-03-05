Leonard scores 29 as the Clippers beat the Pacers 130-107 for a third straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 on 8-for-11-shooting, and the Los Angeles Clippers won their third in a row, 130-107 over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Brook Lopez had 17 points for the Clippers while Darius Garland had 12 in his first home game since being acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers last month.

Pascal Siakam had 29 points in his return after sitting out three games with a left wrist sprain to lead Indiana, but the Pacers lost their seventh in a row and fell to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 15-47 record.

Jay Huff had 18 and was 4 of 8 on 3-pointers, and Jarace Walker finished with 17.

The Clippers led 42-25 after one quarter and 63-51 at halftime, with Leonard racking up 20 points. The Clippers pulled away with a 16-2 run in the third quarter to extend a seven-point lead to 21 points.

The Clippers shot 12.2 percentage points better from the field (55.1%) than the Pacers (42.9%).

Norchad Omier had only one basket but according to the Clippers, became the first Nicaraguan to score in the NBA.

Up next

Pacers: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Clippers: Visit San Antonio on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.