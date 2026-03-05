Utah faces Washington, seeks to end 7-game skid

Utah Jazz (18-44, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-45, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -2.5; over/under is 243.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup against Washington after losing seven straight games.

The Wizards have gone 11-21 in home games. Washington has a 7-35 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jazz are 7-23 on the road. Utah leads the Western Conference with 29.6 assists. Isaiah Collier paces the Jazz with 7.2.

The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.9 per game the Wizards allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Champagnie is averaging 8.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Wizards. Bilal Coulibaly is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Collier is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 111.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 114.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Gill: day to day (illness), Jamir Watkins: day to day (foot), Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (thigh), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (not injury related), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out for season (acl), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press