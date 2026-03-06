Skip to main content
Cooper Flagg in Mavericks’ starting lineup vs. Magic after missing 8 games with foot injury

By AP News
Spurs Mavericks Basketball

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is back in the starting lineup for Dallas against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night after missing eight games with a foot injury.

Flagg, the No. 1 pick in last year’s NBA draft, was sidelined with a left mid-foot sprain. He last played at Phoenix on Feb. 10.

The 6-foot-9 forward out of Duke is averaging a team-leading 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 49 games. He has missed a total of 12 games in his rookie season.

The 19-year-old Flagg leads all NBA rookies in scoring, and ranks fourth in rebounds and second in assists. Against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 29, he scored 49 points and became the youngest player to score at least 45 points in an NBA game.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

