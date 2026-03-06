Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Short-handed Warriors edge Rockets 115-113 in overtime thriller

By AP News
Warriors Rockets Basketball

Warriors Rockets Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Podziemski had 26 points, De’Anthony Melton added 23 and the short-handed Golden State Warriors outlasted the Houston Rockets 115-113 in overtime Thursday night.

The Warriors were up three with about 30 seconds left in overtime when Kevin Durant was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made the first two before a miss. Golden State got the rebound and Melton made a tip-in layup with 5.3 seconds left to push the lead to 115-112.

Durant made 1 of 2 free throws after and a foul by the Rockets allowed Golden State to hold on for the win.

Al Horford added 17 points for the Warriors as Stephen Curry sat out for a 12th consecutive game with a knee injury. The Warriors have said that he’s expected to be re-evaluated around Tuesday.

Reed Sheppard led Houston with 30 points, including six 3-pointers, and Durant added 23.

It was tied with less than three minutes left in overtime before Podziemski made a 3-pointer followed by a driving layup to give Golden State a 111-106 lead about a minute later.

Amen Thompson made the first of two free throws before rebounding the miss on the second. Durant hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 1. Horford made a basket for Golden State to make it 113-110.

Alperen Sengun gave the Rockets the lead with about a minute left in regulation on a short basket before a 3-pointer by Horford put Golden State on top 101-99.

Another bucket by Sengun tied it with about 30 seconds remaining before Durant was called for a foul on Melton with 6.5 seconds left. But the Rockets challenged the call and it was overturned.

The Warriors won the jump ball and called a timeout, but Gui Santos turned the ball over with 0.3 seconds remaining before Thompson missed a shot under the basket to send it to overtime.

Up next

Golden State: At Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Houston: Hosts Portland on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.