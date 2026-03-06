Oklahoma City looks for 50th win this season in matchup with Golden State

Golden State Warriors (32-30, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (49-15, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to earn its 50th win of the season when the Thunder play the Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder are 34-9 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 22-19 in conference matchups. Golden State is third in the league with 29.2 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.2.

The Thunder average 118.9 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 114.1 the Warriors allow. The Warriors are shooting 46.1% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.6% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 131-94 on Jan. 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points to help lead the Thunder to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cason Wallace is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 113.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Alex Caruso: day to day (hip), Ajay Mitchell: day to day (abdomen), Branden Carlson: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf).

Warriors: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (illness), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Gary Payton II: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Moses Moody: day to day (wrist), Seth Curry: day to day (back), Will Richard: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press