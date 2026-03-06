Phoenix and New Orleans face off for conference showdown

New Orleans Pelicans (20-44, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (35-27, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans in Western Conference action Friday.

The Suns are 24-18 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 43.5 points per game in the paint.

The Pelicans are 13-28 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is 10-20 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Suns are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Suns allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 123-114 on Dec. 28. Devin Booker scored 20 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Suns. Jalen Green is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 102.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Jordan Goodwin: out (calf), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot).

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: day to day (reconditioning).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

