Milwaukee plays Utah on home losing streak

Utah Jazz (19-44, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-35, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a victory against Utah.

The Bucks are 14-16 in home games. Milwaukee is 10-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Jazz have gone 8-23 away from home. Utah has an 8-27 record against opponents over .500.

The Bucks average 111.4 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 125.2 the Jazz allow. The Jazz average 117.7 points per game, 1.9 more than the 115.8 the Bucks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Collier is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 114.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out for season (acl), Keyonte George: day to day (injury management), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press