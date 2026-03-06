Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (34-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (32-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Philadelphia aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Hawks have gone 18-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 51.8 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 12.3.

The 76ers are 21-20 against conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.5 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.6.

The Hawks average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 115.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 117.3 the Hawks allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 117-107 in the last matchup on Feb. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 22.7 points for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 28.9 points, 6.7 assists and two steals for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (oblique), VJ Edgecombe: day to day (back), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (illness).

