Jokic and the Nuggets take on Brunson and the Knicks

New York Knicks (40-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (39-24, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -1.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks take on the Denver Nuggets in cross-conference play.

The Nuggets are 17-12 in home games. Denver is 7-9 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks are 17-14 in road games. New York scores 116.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Nuggets make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.7%). The Knicks average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Nuggets allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 134-127 in overtime in the last meeting on Feb. 5. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 42 points, and Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 24.5 points and six assists over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 120.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring), Cameron Johnson: day to day (ankle), Spencer Jones: day to day (shoulder).

Knicks: Josh Hart: day to day (back), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

