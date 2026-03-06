Dallas faces Boston, seeks to break 5-game skid

Dallas Mavericks (21-41, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (41-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -15.5; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas comes into the matchup with Boston as losers of five games in a row.

The Celtics are 20-10 in home games. Boston is fifth in the NBA with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Mavericks are 7-22 on the road. Dallas is 5-7 in one-possession games.

The Celtics average 114.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 117.6 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks are shooting 47.0% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.1% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won 110-100 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 33 points, and Cooper Flagg led the Mavericks with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is shooting 39.2% and averaging 17.3 points for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Flagg is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 50.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 110.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: day to day (achilles).

Mavericks: Brandon Williams: day to day (quadriceps), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press