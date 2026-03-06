Brooklyn plays Detroit on 8-game road skid

Brooklyn Nets (15-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (45-16, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will attempt to end its eight-game road skid when the Nets play Detroit.

The Pistons are 30-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 9-4 record in one-possession games.

The Nets are 11-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 5-31 record against teams above .500.

The Pistons average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer makes per game than the Nets give up (12.5). The Nets average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Pistons allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pistons won 130-77 in the last meeting on Feb. 1. Jalen Duren led the Pistons with 21 points, and Drake Powell led the Nets with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duren is averaging 17.5 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 24.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Nets. Nolan Traore is averaging 12.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 114.5 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Nets: 0-10, averaging 102.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Ausar Thompson: day to day (ankle), Ronald Holland II: day to day (eye).

Nets: Egor Demin: day to day (injury management).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press