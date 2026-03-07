Dallas visits Toronto on 3-game road skid

Dallas Mavericks (21-42, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (35-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Mavericks take on Toronto.

The Raptors are 16-16 on their home court. Toronto is the league leader with 18.8 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 3.9.

The Mavericks are 7-23 on the road. Dallas ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 17.9 fast break points per game. Cooper Flagg leads the Mavericks averaging 3.5.

The Raptors score 113.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 117.7 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 113.3 points per game, 1.3 more than the 112.0 the Raptors allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 139-129 on Oct. 26. Flagg scored 22 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.9 points, eight rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.6 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Flagg is scoring 20.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks. Brandon Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 108.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press