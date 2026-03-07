Charlotte takes road win streak into matchup with Phoenix

Charlotte Hornets (32-32, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (36-27, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against Phoenix aiming to prolong its 10-game road winning streak.

The Suns are 21-13 in home games. Phoenix is 7-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 18-15 in road games. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 112.5 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Suns average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Hornets give up. The Hornets average 5.0 more points per game (116.2) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 24.8 points and six assists for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 48.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Jordan Goodwin: out (calf), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot).

Hornets: Tidjane Salaun: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press