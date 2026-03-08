Memphis takes on Brooklyn on 3-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (23-39, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (16-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to stop its three-game skid with a win against Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 8-22 in home games. Brooklyn currently has the league’s lowest-scoring offense averaging 106.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 11-20 on the road. Memphis is 9-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets average 106.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 117.8 the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 115.7 points per game, 0.1 more than the 115.6 the Nets give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 103-98 on Jan. 11. Cedric Coward scored 21 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 24.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Nets. Noah Clowney is averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

Cam Spencer is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 1-9, averaging 102.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 117.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Egor Demin: day to day (foot).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (injury management), Taj Gibson: day to day (reconditioning), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press