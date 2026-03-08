Detroit faces Miami on 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (45-17, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (35-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -1.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup with Miami as losers of three straight games.

The Heat are 19-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is second in the NBA averaging 120.1 points and is shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Pistons have gone 30-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks third in the league with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.9.

The 120.1 points per game the Heat average are 10.5 more points than the Pistons give up (109.6). The Pistons average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Heat allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Heat won 118-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Norman Powell led the Heat with 36 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 21.9 points and 10.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 25.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 122.5 points, 49.2 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Pistons: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, 48.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (toe), Norman Powell: out (groin), Simone Fontecchio: out (groin).

Pistons: Ausar Thompson: day to day (ankle), Cade Cunningham: day to day (quadriceps).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press